'Ramayan' Written Update April 18: Ravan Dies, Ram Explains Reason For 'Agni Pariksha'

Considered as one of the most successful television shows of all time, Ramayan has now returned to the television to keep the audience engaged with positivity amid lockdown. Starring Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahiri in the leading roles, Ramayan follows the story of Lord Rama’s trouble-filled journey to rescue his wife Sita from the ferocious demon king of Lanka, Ravan. Here is the written update for the latest episode of the show.

Also Read | When 'Ramayan's Sita Dipika Chikhalia Posed With PM Narendra Modi, LK Advani

Ramayan written update April 18

As the fierce battle between Ram and Ravan's army continues, Ravan asks his charioteer to take him up in the sky, to gain an advantage over Shri Ram. However, his tactic fails to reap benefits, as Lord Indra provides Ram with his flying chariot. The fight gets intense between the two men, as they attack each other with some of the most powerful weapons known to mankind.

Shri Ram takes an aim at Ravan's head and that's when he learns about the presence of divine elixir in Ravan's navel, which helps him resurrect his severed head. After taking Vibhishan's invaluable suggestion on how to kill Ravan, Shri Ram targets Ravan's stomach to weaken his powers. Shri Ram's charioteer proposes him the idea to use the Brahmastra, citing that the time to use the deadly weapon has arrived.

Also Read | Fans Bombard Sonakshi Sinha With 'Ramayan' Questions; Actor's Reply Is Unmissable

Shri Rama takes the advice of his charioteer and takes an aim at Ravan's stomach, which kills the demon Asura King of Lanka, ending Adharma. Vibhishan, Ravan's brother, feels sorry for not standing by him, as he gets overwhelmed after seeing his brave brother lying motionless. Eventually, Malyavan surrenders to Shri Ram and requests him to rule Lanka. However, Shri Ram politely rejects the proposal and states that he fought the battle not to grab a piece of land but to end treachery. Later, as the show nears its end, Ram asks Malyavan to respectfully perform Ravan's last rites and accept Vibhishan as the new king of Lanka.

Also Read | Ramayan's Sunil Lahri Aka Lakshman's Net Worth Is Huge; Read Details

After Laxman declaring Vibhishan as the King of Lanka, Ram orders Angad to get Sita from Ashok Vatika. On meeting Sita, Ram asks her to give the 'Agni Pariksha'. However, Laxman expresses his disappointment with Ram's demand and says that he will use his powers against Ram if he makes Sita go through the 'Agni Pariskha'.

However, Ram explains to Laxman that he had already predicted Ravan's conspiracy, while his stay in Dandakranya Forest. Lord Ram reveals that he placed Sita under the protection of Lord Agni, ensuring her safety. So, in order to embrace her husband, Sita would have to go through the Agni Pariksha and would have to come out of the protective shield.

Also Read | Fans Bombard Sonakshi Sinha With 'Ramayan' Questions; Actor's Reply Is Unmissable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.