When 'Ramayan's Sita Deepika Chikhalia posed with PM Narendra Modi, LK Advani

Not many would have thought that the re-run of iconic shows like Ramayan would create such craze among Indian viewers. A gesture to kept the citizens occupied amid the lockdown, has not just got outstanding ratings for Ramayan, the best since 2015, but has also made some of the actors of the show popular once again. One of them was Dipika Chikhalia, who enjoyed humongous popularity during that era for her role as Sita.

The actor has also been receiving messages and praises galore on social media after the re-telecast of the Ramanand Sagar serial. An interesting trivia that not every Ramayan viewer might be aware of is that Dipika had also contested the Assembly elections in Gujarat for the Baroda constituency on a Bharatiya Janata party ticket.

The Bala star recently shared a picture from those days on Twitter, and the surprising bit was the presence of two of the veterans of the Indian political fraternity, LK Advani and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi in it.

PM Modi was active in the politics of Gujarat at that time, and it was 10 years before he had become the Chief Minister of the state. Another leader in the picture was Nalin Bhatt, who was in charge of the election for the party at that time.

An old pic when I stood for election from baroda now called as Vadodara extreme right is our PM narendra modi ji nxt to hom was LK Advaniji and me and nalin bhatt in charge of the election @narendramodi @pmo#lkadvani##contest#election#ramayan pic.twitter.com/H5PsttaodC — Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala (@ChikhliaDipika) April 12, 2020

The actor had even won the elections in 1991. Incidentally, Baroda constituency was where PM Modi had won from, along with Varanasi, in the 2014 general elections, before he vacated the former.

Some netizens also shared the photograph in colour, and some also posted her pictures with former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Apart from Deepika, Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram, has once again become a household name, even with those who weren’t born when the show had first aired.

Ramayan, meanwhile, airs on Doordarshan National at 9 am and 9 pm, every day. Netizens are often seen discussing their thoughts on the various moments of the show after each other. Apart from Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shriman Shrimati and other shows have also returned to DD.

