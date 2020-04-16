Ramayan's Sunil Lahri Aka Lakshman's Net Worth Is Huge; Read Details

Back in the 90s, Sunil Lahri was one of the most popular faces on TV. All thanks to his role as Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s TV serial Ramayan. This serial helped Sunil Lahri become a household named and even bag several other roles over the years.

Sunil Lahri’s net worth

Ramayan was one of the most-watched TV series back in the 90s. The actors who played these roles in this Ramanand Sagar TV series gained nationwide fame. One of the most famous actors from the Ramayan cast was Sunil Lahri.

Actor Sunil Lahri played the role of Lakshman in this popular TV series. This role helped Sunil Lahri gain several other roles. Apart from starring in Ramayan, Sunil Lahri has also starred in Bollywood but he soon turned his path towards the small screen.

In 1989, Sunil Lahri marked his debut in the film The Naxalites. He starred alongside Smita Patil in it, but the film did not work at the box-office. After The Naxalites, Lahri starred in the film Phir Aayi Barsaat. As mentioned earlier, after he worked in films, he soon marked his TV debut. Before his role in Ramayan, he starred in the series Vikram Aur Betaal.

Along with Vikram Aur Betaal, Sunil Lahri he starred in the TV series Dada-Dadi Ki Khahaniyan. After these two roles, he debuted in Ramayan in 1987. Once Ramayan came to an end he went on to star in a musical named Baharon Ke Manzil. He then returned to the small screen and starred in the series Param Vir Chakra as 2nd Lieutenant Rama Raghoba Rane. His role in Ramayan helped me to establish a production house with his cast member Arun Govil who played the role of Lord Ram. Sunil Lehri’s career in Bollywood and the TV industry led him to amass a net worth of $7 million i.e. approximately ₹53 crores.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

