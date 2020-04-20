'Ramayan' Written Update For April 20, 2020: Bharata Disrespects mother

The show Ramayan has now returned to the television to keep the audience engaged during the lockdown. Ramayan cast includes Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahiri in the lead roles. Ramayan follows the story of Lord Rama’s journey to rescue his wife Sita from Ravan. Here is the written update for the latest episode.

Ramayan Written Update

The episode continues after the previous one where there was a battle between Shri Ram and Ravana. The battle is won by Shri Ram and Ravana gets killed. In the current episode, Shri Ram brings Sita back to Ayodhya. Shri Ram says that he will do anything and every work that makes his people happy. Sita is also present on Singhasan with Shri Ram in the court. After the kind words of Shri Ram, people express their happiness.

Shri Ram furthermore says that he will first visit Kaikai. Following that, he says that Kaikai must have made something for him to eat. He reaches her place only to find out that Bharata is not there. He asks Shatrughna about the absence who tells him that he has not seen Bharata. Ram gets tensed about Bharata. Moreover, Bharata disrespects his mother and Shri Ram says that disrespecting one's mother is the biggest sin.

Following that, Shri Ram finds that Bharata has been cursed by King Dasharatha. He tells King Dasharatha to take back his curse, after which he listens to Shri Ram. Bharata gets rescued. Moreover, he finds Kaikai and hugs her. He tells her that he has made mistakes and asks her to forgive him. Kaikai also cries and tells Shri Ram that he is a great king.

