Uttar Ramayan To Air On Doordarshan From Sunday; Swwapnil Joshi Recalls Role As Young Kush

Ramayan is rewriting the history of Indian Television with its extra-ordinary ratings since the re-run. Not just turning out to be the most-watched show in the last four years, the success of the show has also led to Doordarshan becoming the most-watched channel amid the lockdown against COVID-19. Now, building on the success, the channel is all set to re-run another related mythological show of that era, Uttar Ramayan.

Uttar Ramayan, also known as Luv Kush, is all set to premiere on Doordarshan National from Sunday at 9 PM. The interesting bit is that Swwapnil Joshi had played the role of a young Kush in the serial. The popular Marathi actor exulted over the news of the re-telecast and recalled how it was his first-ever role.

He even shared a picture from that time, posing with the character who played Luv, Mayuresh Kshetramade. Mayuresh was the one who shared the picture with his former co-star and Swwapni was happy to find his ‘twin.’

Uttar Ramayan had aired during 1988-89, for 44 episodes and was also directed by Ramayan director Ramanand Sagar. The other members of the cast, like Luv-Kush’s parents, Ram and Sita, played by Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhalia, Lakshman played by Sunil Lahiri and Hanuman played by Dara Singh, remained the same for both the shows.

