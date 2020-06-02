Ramayan Written Update: Sugreev Forgets His Promise To Lord Ram Of Finding Sita

Considered as one of the most successful television shows of all time, Ramayan has returned to the television to keep the audience engaged with positivity amid lockdown. Starring Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahiri in the leading roles, Ramayan follows the story of Lord Rama’s trouble-filled journey to rescue his wife Sita from the ferocious demon king of Lanka, Ravan. Here is the written update for the latest episode of the show.

Ramayan Written Update for June 1

The recent episode of the cult mythology starts with the coronation ceremony of Sugreev, who thanks Ram for supporting him to take back his original glory. Ram further advises Sugreev to include Bali’s ministers in his council. However, Sugreev reminds Lord Ram that his first duty is to find the whereabouts of Sita. Reacting to the same, Ram mentions that due to the heavy monsoon season it would be difficult to embark on the expedition and advises Sugreev to consolidate his new kingdom. Moreover, Ram mentions that he will spend these four months on mount Prasavan.

Meanwhile, after four months, Jambwant expresses his concern over the smooth running of administration to Hanuman. However, Hanuman says that he is more worried about Sita, as Sugreev is enjoying the luxuries of being a king and doesn’t remember his promise to Lord Ram. Jambwant advises Hanuman to speak about the situation to Sugreev and remind him of his promise to Lord Ram. However, Hanuman refuses to do so. Meanwhile, Lord Ram comes to Kishkinda and the episode ends there.

Ramayan's success

It was recently reported that Ramayan, which aired on television in the 80s, has now officially become the most-watched television series in the world. The officials at Doordarshan, on April 16, revealed through that the show's viewers have crossed 77 million viewers mark, smashing all the past viewership records. As per reports, The Big Bang Theory becomes the second most-watched television show with 18M viewers. Game of Thrones stands in third place, recording a viewership of nearly 17.4 Million.

Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April pic.twitter.com/edmfMGMDj9 — DD India (@DDIndialive) April 30, 2020

