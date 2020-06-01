'Ramayan' Written Update May 30 & 31: Ram Kills Bali In A Fight

Ramayan is one of the oldest mythological shows currently being re-aired. Actors Arun Govil plays the role of Shri Ram, Deepika Chikhalia play the role of Sita, Lahri play the role of Lakshman, and Dara Singh features as Hanuman in the iconic series. The television series was directed by Ramanand Sagar and currently airs on Star Plus at 7:30 pm. Read on to know about what happened in the weekend episodes of Ramayan.

ALSO READ| 'Ramayan' Written Update May 29: Sugriva And Ram Become Allies

Ramayan written update for May 30

In the previous Ramayan episode, Sugriva narrates the story that led to the bitterness between him and his brother Bali. He tells the story of when Bali fought with a Rakshasa named Mayavi. While fighting with Mayavi, Bali gets inside a cave and tells Sugriva to guard the opening of the cave.

Sugriva reveals how he waited and guarded the cave while Bali was fighting with the Rakshasa, but after a period of one year, one day he saw a stream of blood flow from inside the cave. This led Sugriva to believe that Bali is dead, so he closed the opening of the cave with a heavy rock so as the Rakshasa couldn't come out.

Post this event, Sugriva took the place of his brother Bali as the King of Kishkindha kingdom. The minister and citizens of the kingdom suggested that Sugriva should sit on the throne of the kingdom so as to keep the enemies at bay. But after a while, it was revealed that Bali was alive and it was actually the Rakshasa who got killed that day. Bali took this incident as an act of fraud from Sugriva in order to take his position as a king. After believing that Sugriva cheated him, Bali retaliated angrily by attacking Sugriva. Sugriva asked for his forgiveness but Bali didn't believe him. Sugriva then fled to Mount Rishyamuk as it was the only place where Bali couldn't reach him due to a curse. Bali had received a curse earlier by Sage Matang.

Post then Bali had captured Sugriva's ministers and even his wife. Hanuman pleads to Ram so as to provide his help to Sugriva. Ram agrees and vows to kill Bali due to his sins. Sugriva's ministers and even Sugriva then start worrying about how Ram will be able to kill Bali who is known for his mighty strength and powers. However, Ram and Lakshman are unaffected despite knowing about the stories of Bali and the times he killed monsters who were as big as the size of a mountain.

ALSO READ| 'Ramayan' Written Update May 28: Rama, Lakshman Meet Hanuman And All Visit Sugriva

Ramayan written update for May 31

Ram then advises Sugriva to challenge Bali to a duel so that he can kill Bali while they are fighting. Bali then accepts this challenge and both Bali and Sugriva start fighting. Ram stays at a nearby location from where he can attack Bali but he does not shoot an arrow at him. After a while when the duel battle is over, and Sugriva loses. He returns back to his home and asks Ram about why he didn't shoot Bali.

Image courtesy: A still from Ramayan

Ram tells Sugriva that he could not shoot at Bali, as they both look exactly the same and he couldn't identify who Bali was. Ram then suggests that when Sugriva leaves for his next duel with Bali, he should wear a flower necklace so that it would be easier for Ram to identify him. The next day, Ram kills the mighty apeman. While dying, Bali asks Ram why he used an unethical and immoral method to kill a warrior by killing him in a hiding. To which Ram reminds Bali that he abducted Sugriva's wife while he was alive as well as made him leave this kingdom as well. This made Ram punish a sinner like Bali. He further said that according to Dharma, the kind of sins Bali did made it justified for Ram to kill Bali. As Bali nears his death, he asks for forgiveness to Ram for his wrongdoings.

ALSO READ| 'Ramayan' Written Update | May 26: Lanka King Raavan Kidnaps Sita From The Woods

Bali then leaves his kingdom to his brother Sugriva before passing away while Bali's wife Tara also reaches the scene and tries to console King Bali to opt for treatments. However, Bali believes that he is leaving his body in a rightful way and then finally dies. Queen Tara asks for Ram to kill her as well, but Hanuman advises that she should fulfil the duties of a father and a mother to son Angad so that he could be the rightful king of Kishkindha. Ram, Lakshman, Sugriva and all the ministers then perform the funeral of Bali and the episode ends here.

ALSO READ| 'Ramayana' Star Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala Aka Sita Reveals Her Real-life Ram; See Pic Here

Promo Image courtesy: A still from Ramayan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.