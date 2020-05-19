'Ramayan' Written Update May 18: Bharat Pressures Ram To Return To Ayodhya

Ramayan is one of the oldest mythological shows that are currently being re-aired. Actors like Arun Govil played the role of Shri Rama, whereas Deepika Chikhalia was seen in the role of Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, and Dara Singh as Hanuman. The TV series was directed by Ramanand Sagar. The TV show currently airs on DD as well as on Star Plus.

In the previous episode of Ramayana, Bharat was seen convincing Queen Kausalya to go along with him with the quest of bringing Ram and others back to the kingdom. Finally, Queen Kaikeyi, along with many members of the family and even civilians, decides to go to the forest. They plan to bring Ram back to the palace and take the position as the rightful king of Ayodhya.

Ramayan written update May 18, 2020

May 18 episode starts with the tribal men in the forest getting alarmed by the incoming crowd of people. They suspect that Bharat and his men have come to the forest to kill Ram. They plan to protect Ram, Sita and Lakshman by using their army against Bharat's army.

Just when they are about to attack, a wise man amongst the tribal men suggests meeting with Bharat first in order to identify their motive of coming to the forest. They hide and listen to Bharat talking to Rishi Vashistha and find out that they have harmless intentions. The tribal head then leads the way and shows them the path to Ram's hut.

Meanwhile, Lakshman can be seen arguing with Ram about Bharat. Lakshman is a hot-tempered brother of the calm natured Shri Ram who thinks that brother Bharat knew about mother Kaikeyi's intentions and sent Ram on an exile willfully. However, Ram is confident about brother Bharat's affection for him and he refuses to believe that Bharat was involved in this planning. He does not doubt Bharat or nurses any hatred for mother Kaikeyi. Just then, they get the news that an army from Ayodhya was seen walking towards Ram's hut. Lakshman gets alerted and pledges to kill Bharat if he tries to harm anyone. But after a while, they find out that many people from Ayodhya are coming to meet them, and they all get emotional.

Ram, Lakshman and Sita meet the mothers dressed up in white sarees and find out that their father Dasaratha has passed away. Kaikeyi then asks for Ram's forgiveness and brother Bharat feels delighted to finally meet Ram. Rishi Vashistha takes Ram to holy river Mandakini and Ram and Lakshman give their respect to their late father performing Brahmin funeral rites. After a while, they all gather to discuss the rightful king of Ayodhya. Bharat pressurises Ram saying that Ram has to return to the throne if he has any affection for his younger brother. Meanwhile, Ram is against this decision as he does not want to go against his father's order.

Ram finds himself in a dilemma. He s eeksRishi Vashishta's guidance to help him make this difficult decision. During the same time, Maharaja Janaka is all set on the way to Chitrakoot hearing the news that all the queens and Bharat have reached Chitrakoot to meet Ram. As evening dawns, all of them wait for the next day so as to see what decision Ram makes.

