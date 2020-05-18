'Ramayan' Written Update | May 17: Bharat Pledges To Bring Ram Back From His Exile

Ramayan is one of the oldest shows to be re-aired currently during COVID-19 lockdown. It featured acclaimed actors like Arun Govil in the role of Shri Rama, Deepika Chihalia in the role of Sita/Lakshmi, Bhushan Lakandri in the role of Lord Vishnu, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana/Sage Vishrava and Dara Singh as Hanuman.

The TV series started in 1987 and was produced by Sagar Arts. The TV series was directed by Ramanand Sagar. The TV show currently airs on DD as well as on Star Plus.

In the previous episode of Ramayana, it was shown that Raja Dashratha passes away in remorse after completing a promise he made to wife Kaikeyi. He sends Ram in exile for 14 years, who is then accompanied by brother Lakshman and wife Sita. They start their exile by leaving worldly things and leave the kingdom. This all happens when Ram's brother Bharat is not in the kingdom.

Ramayan written update May 17, 2020

The May 17 episode starts with Bharat getting the news that his father King Dashratha has passed away. His mother Kaikeyi tells him that before his father passed away, he sent Ram in an exile due to a promise that Dashratha gave to her. Kaikeyi then tells him to get prepared for performing his father's funeral rites and also take up his position as the next rightful heir to their kingdom. Eventually, Kaikeyi tells Bharat that she asked her two promises from Raja Dashratha. She asked the king to make Bharat the next king and also send his son Ram in an exile.

Hearing this, Bharat gets furious and breaks all bonds with her. He also pledges to bring Ram back to the kingdom as the rightful king. Bharat comes to know through Shatrugana that it was Manthara who filled all these negativities into Kaikeyi's mind which is why Kaikeyi took such a drastic step. They expel Manthara from the palace.

Bharat promises Kausalya that he will bring her son Ram back from the exile. He tells her that this was all Kaikeyi's plan and he didn't have any such intention to sit on the throne, neither did he know about his mother Kaikeyi's plannings. He then completes his duty as the elder son and performs his father King Dashratha's funeral rites. He then announces to everyone that he will not take up the king's throne.

The May 17 episode ends with Bharat convincing Queen Kausalya to go along with him in the quest of bringing Ram and others back to the kingdom. Queen Kaikeyi also has a change of heart and seeks everyone's forgiveness. She asks Bharat to take her along with him and Kausalya. Everyone agrees and then the royal family members along with many Ayodhya residents go on to the path towards the forest. They plan to ask Ram for forgiveness and bring him back to the palace and take the position as the king of Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, the tribal men inside the forest get alarmed by the incoming army. They assume that Bharat's army has come to harm Ram, Sita, and Lakshman. They start planning on how to protect Ram and his family from Bharat's army and the episode ends here.

