Uttar Ramayan May 15 written update: Lord Rama is all set to be the new King of Ayodhya

Uttar Ramayan is one of the old shows that have found its way to the television amidst coronavirus lockdown. In the last episode of Uttar Ramayan fans and devotees see that the Council of Sages talks to King Dashrath about leaving from the kingdom and going to complete a task. This puts him in a dilemma and he goes to another Sage for some guidance. Read more to know:

Uttar Ramayan May 15 episode

In the latest episode of Uttar Ramayan, Dashrath considers making his son Lord Rama the King of Ayodhya. He tells the sage about how Lord Rama is capable of handling the entire country and is respected by all, friends and foes. On the other hand, Lord Rama sends his brother Bharat to complete a task, which has been ordered by their uncle. Dashrath is done with the Maya that has the world in its palms. This is due to a sage telling him about how Indra had once sent an apsara, a divine artist, to tempt him and distract his divine prayers. This leads to him understanding how Maya affects everyone in different forms, and only Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu are above the concept of Maya. He tells that Maya can come in the form of lust, greed, and even affection.

Dashrath comes to a decision and calls all the important people of his kingdom, which includes nobles, sages and lawmakers. He asks them if they should make Rama the new king and they all agree to this proposal. Everyone gives their opinion about why Lord Rama is the perfect person to be a king. They all call Lord Rama to the royal council and Rama is worried if he has made a mistake. When Rama is told about this proposal, he says that it will be an insult towards his father.

Lord Rama is then made the King of Ayodhya. The people of the kingdom are happy about this but Manthara appears and tried to put bad thoughts in one of Rama's mother. Everyone is happy about what is about to go down in the history of Ayodhya. But Manthara is not happy and wants Bharat to become the king and tells Kaikayi to ask King Dashrath to make Bharat the King.

