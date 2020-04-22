Fans Prefer Ramayan's 'Lakshman-logue' Over Monologue King Kartik Aaryan, Call It 'epic'

Ramayan

Kartik Aaryan seems to be one of the most trending actors of Bollywood, but this time he has been beaten by someone completely unexpected. While his monologue from the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama seems to be a forever favourite of the audience, another monologue caught the attention of the audience. It was delivered by none other than Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan show.

Lakshman beats Rajjo

In the episode when Sita is being brought back to Ram and Lakshman after the defeat of Raavan, Ram asks Lakshman to prepare for a fire as he wants Sita to do an agni pareeksha. Lakshman is first confused but then gets enraged as he understands that Ram wanted to prove Sita's purity through the agni pareeksha. Lakshman, not listening to any of Ram's request to calm down, storms at him. He asks him why would he act so cruel and someone as pious as Sita does not need to prove her purity. He reminds Ram of the sacrifices that Sita has made and how she was forced to do many things against her will. 

This monologue was compared by many people to that of Kartik Aaryan's from the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama. In that monologue, his character removes all the frustration that he is holding on to since the time his relationship started. His monologue is witty in its best of sense. As per a news source, fans claimed Lakshman's monologue to be more epic and said that he wins over the monologue battle.

Sunil Lahri is getting a lot of appreciation from the young viewers of the show. As per a news source, Sunil had talked about how he has seen the memes that people are making and is thoroughly enjoying them. He also claimed that he is honoured to be a part of these memes. 

Here are some other hilarious memes of Lakshman on social media:

