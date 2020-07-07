Rani Chatterjee Lodges FIR Against Netizen Who Has Allegedly Been Harassing Her For Years

Rani Chatterjee of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 fame on Monday lodged an FIR against a 60-year-old man at Kashimira Police Station, Mumbai, as per a report. According to the Mumbai Mirror, the man has been accused of sending distasteful comments and messages to the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant online for a few years now.

Rani Chatterjee on her suffering from depression because of the online messages

A few days ago, Rani Chatterjee took to her social media to reveal that she has been suffering from depression due to online harassment. She named a man who has allegedly been sending her nasty messages on Facebook for the past 6-7 years. She tagged Mumbai Police in the social media post and asked for their assistance.

In a recent media interview with an online portal, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant said that she talked about the issue to her friends and family, who asked her to ignore the messages. However, it started to take a toll on her mental health, she added. She exclaimed that she could not keep quiet anymore, that is when she decided to approach the police.

Further in the interview, Rani Chatterjee, said that initially, she did not plan to file an FIR. Instead, Rani Chatterjee asked for a written apology from the accused. However, when he refused to do so, the cops suggested to Rani Chatterjee to file an official complaint. Rani Chatterjee further exclaimed that she was on medication due to the mental trauma caused by online harassment.

Rani Chatterjee opines on Mental health

Chatterjee further revealed that people only talk about mental health when a drastic and shocking incident happens. Now, because of some high-profile incidents of the recent past everyone is talking about mental health and its importance, put forth Rani Chatterjee.

Rani Chatterjee is currently in Mumbai with her parents. She shared that her family has been a constant support during the tough times. She further exclaimed that she was disgusted with the social media hate and shame she attracted in the recent past, and could not take it anymore, and decided to react strongly. Rani Chatterjee is currently seen in Colors' Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

