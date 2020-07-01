Khatron Ke Khiladi's Rani Chatterjee Seeks Mumbai Police's Help, Says 'might End Her Life'

Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee took to her Instagram and stated that she is being harassed by a man for many years. Rani Chatterjee was a contestant on the 10th season of Rohit Shetty's Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. She asked Mumbai Police to look into the matter as she did not receive help from the cybercrime unit. In her lengthy post, which is written in Hindi, the actor stated that she will kill herself as she has faced harassment at the hands of a man in social media for a long time.

Khatron Ke Khiladi actor Rani seeks help from Mumbai Police

Rani Chatterjee in the social media post mentioned that she has been ignoring the man for quite some time now. However, she is finding it difficult to continue to do so. She mentioned that the man often calls her an old lady and fat-shames her. The Khatron Ke Khiladi actor stated that she has been trying to stay positive and strong but it has gotten way out of her hand.

Rani Chatterjee wrote that she sought help from cybercrime earlier, but they could not help her. She wrote that the cybercrime branch mentioned that the man has not taken her name in any of the posts so they cannot take any action against him. The Khatron Ke Khiladi star went on to say that people keep sending her what the man has posted and they keep telling her to ignore him. Rani Chatterjee mentioned that she has been troubled by the man for many years and that she has been in stress because of this.

In her post, she threatened to kill herself if the man is not stopped. The Khatron Ke Khiladi alum claims that she has been going through a lot of depression and because of the man. In the post, she has shared a picture of the man as well as some of the posts that he has posted, which according to Rani Chatterjee are aimed at her. While posting the social media post, she tagged Mumbai police and wrote ‘give up’ along with praying hands and many crying emojis.

Last month, Rani Chatterjee had posted that she becomes ‘more depressed’ after going through her social media. She mentioned that whenever she is depressed she goes through her social media, but added that after going through her social media she feels more depressed. She stated that social media makes her sad rather than happy. The Khatron Ke Khiladi actor mentioned Instagram and Facebook as the two apps that make her feel depressed.

