Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karan Patel Eliminated After Competing Against Karishma And Shivin

Several shows were forced to shut down production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, many TV series are now restarting filming thanks to Unlock Phase 1. Rohit Shetty's action-packed Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is one of the first shows to resume production after the government lifted its ban on filming. The latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 even had a dramatic elimination that fans did not expect. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel was eliminated from the show after he competed against Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang and TV actor Karishma Tanna.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 returns to television, Karan Patel eliminated

Also Read | Ali Abbas Zafar Thanks Fans For Their Love As 'Sultan' Clocks 4 Years

Karan Patel had to face Shivin Narang and Karishma Tanna in a multiple phases stunt challenge. The stunt tested the contestants' nerves in a claustrophobic environment. In this stunt, each contestant was put into a confined space. They then had to find keys hidden in three different boxes. These keys would help them unlock their confined prisons.

Also Read | WATCH: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Arrives At Bandra Police Station In Sushant Singh Rajput Case

The first box had a group of pigeons who pecked the contestants when they tried to get the key. The second box had a key hidden alongside a crocodile. Finally, the final box contained a key behind a massive snake.

While Karan Patel tried to complete the challenge, he ultimately gave up and surrendered. He started to panic due to his claustrophobia and gave up on the challenge. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's host, Rohit Shetty, tried to motivate Karan Patel into completing the task. However, Karan was adamant that he could not complete it and wanted to get out of his claustrophobic prison.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone And Jessica Mauboy- Who Wore The Aje Couture Better?

Shivin Narang was the first to complete the task, followed by Karishma Tanna. Karan Patel was the last one to try the stunt, but as he failed to complete it, he was eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Karan Patel's elimination even brought tears to Tejasswi Prakash's eyes, as she and Karan had worked together in several stunts during the course of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Now the last remaining contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 are Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Dharmesh, and Balraj Syal.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Breaks Silence On Nepotism; Defends Star Kids And Challenges That They Face

[Promo from Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Karishma Tanna Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.