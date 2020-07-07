'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10': Karishma Tanna & Tejasswi Prakash's Fun Banter Is Unmissable

On Monday night, Karishma Tanna shared a video on her Instagram story, giving a glimpse of her and Tejasswi Prakash's fun banter on the show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. As seen in the video, Rohit Shetty and Karan Patel ask Karishma to speak in a new language, that's 'Tanna language'. At first, Karisma feels shy.

However, after Karan Patel forces her to enact and give a demo, Karishma Tanna squeezes Tejasswi Prakash's cheeks and speaks in an amusing accent. The duo's fun banter burst an instant peal of laughter amongst others. Watch the fun video here.

Meanwhile, if the latest reports are to be believed, the makers of the show are in talks with Karishma Tanna to be a part of the extension of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, which is a special edition. As per a report of an entertainment portal, Karishma confirmed and said that she is in talks, but nothing is finalised yet. Karishma Tanna also shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram story, which hinted that the actor may soon break the news of being a part of the special edition. Reportedly, the finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will be shot on July 20, post which, the shooting of the special edition will begin.

A couple of reports earlier suggested that actors, Aly Goni, Rashami Desai, Haarsh Limbhachiyaa, and Jasmin Bhasin will also be a part of the special edition. Moreover, the news of Rithvik Dhanjani coming on board was also reported this week. A source close to a leading news daily revealed that the finalising of participants for the special edition is underway.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants

The new episodes of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 are back on television as per the regular schedule. The on-going episodes see cut-throat competition between the contestants Karishma Tanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Ballraaj, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh among others. Now that only a few contestants are left, the ticket to finale tasks has also come on board. With every new task, one of the contestants who fail to perform gets an elimination, yellow band.

