Rannvijay Singha Has A 'Django Unchained'-inspired Hack For People Defying COVID-19; Watch

The terror of the growing coronavirus pandemic has people all over the world taking precautions so as to contain the spread. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has laid some ground rules for health and safety for everyone to follow amid the growing outbreak on a global scale and those have resonated in precautionary advisories issued by the Governments of every country in the world. No handshakes, wearing masks, washing hands along with self-isolation, social distancing are a few of the precautionary measures that are being followed by people all over the world.

However, there are people who have been defying the life-threatening virus and going out and about to risk their own lives and of others. Popular Indian host and television personality, Rannvijay Singha has a hilarious solution for such people and it has a Quentin Tarantino film connection. He posted a clip of the acclaimed 2012 film Django Unchained featuring actor Leonardo Di Caprio through his Twitter handle to show what should be done 'when someone wants to shake your hand in 2020'.

Have a look:

For the unversed, Rannvijay Singha is a former actor-model, who came into limelight after winning the very first season of the adventure reality show MTV Roadies in 2003. In the seasons that followed, Singha played the gang leader and also hosted the show along with Roadies veteran Raghu Ram. He has also appeared in Bollywood movies like the Ajay Devgn-Salman Khan starrer London Dreams, and Akshay Kumar-Aishwarya Rai starrer Action Replayy.

Statistics of the COVID-19 outbreak

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 137. From the total tally, three persons have passed away due to the disease, with one death having occurred in Karnataka’s Kalburgi, second one in Delhi and the third registered in Maharashtra. Fourteen patients have also been discharged after having been recovered.

Globally, there have been over 1.88 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 7,500 people have died so far — a very large number of them in China. However, infections have steadily risen in Iran, Italy, South Korea, Spain, and the United States, with Europe as the new Coronavirus epicentre.

