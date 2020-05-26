Rannvijay Singha Gets Candid About His Long Association With Roadies And Its Evolution

Rannvijay Singha had gone on to win the first-ever season of the cult reality show, Roadies, and since then, the actor and host have formed an unbreakable association with the show. Even if Roadies has had a massive evolution over the years, Rannvijay Singha has been a constant part of the show for which he is extremely proud. In a recent interview with a publication, Rannvijay Singha revealed about his association with Roadies and why does he return to the show every year.

To this, Rannvijay Singha said that he does not 'return' to Roadies as he is already a part of the show. Rannvijay Singha also went on to say that there is not one single individual who has been a part of every single day of Roadies like him for 17 years. Rannvijay Singha further said that people tend to return to him when they come to Roadies.

Rannvijay Singha revealed he was advised not to continue doing Roadies

Rannvijay Singha has been part of some Bollywood films like London Dreams and Action Replay but the actor could never let go of Roadies from his career. To this, Rannvijay Singha said that when he started his film career, he was advised by many people to stop his association with the reality show. However, he said that Roadies is not the 'same' show every year with the makers constantly changing its context since they own the 'IP' of the show.

Rannvijay Singha also said that the show is now registered in 19 countries wherein they are called while it is being made. He also said that no other show can boast of this. The London Dreams actor called Roadies, the biggest show made or owned by an Indian company.

Rannvijay Singha said that the Roadies contestants experience the local culture of a place

The Troll Police host also spoke about the essence of the popular reality show wherein the Roadies contestants not only go to the different parts of the country to perform their tasks but also to experience the local culture. He added there is so much to see and learn every year in the show that he is growing as well as evolving with it. Rannvijay also said that one day, if he does not match the vibe with the show, he will choose not to do it. For the unversed, the 17th season of Roadies has been conducting Live auditions for the first time on social media. The virtual auditions on the MTV Roadies' official Facebook page will give an opportunity to one fortunate contestant to be a part of the journey this year.

