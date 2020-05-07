'Roadies Revolution' Host Rannvijay Singha Talks About How They Plan To Resume Shoot

Rannvijay Singha recently spoke about the guidelines laid down by Producers Guild of India for the cast and crew members to follow. He spoke about how they are planning to go about Roadies Revolution if the lockdown is lifted. He also spoke about there being no need for makeup as in the initial years of his career, they did not use any makeup before going up on the screen.

Rannvijay Singha talks about preventive measures

Producers Guild of India recently released measures to be followed by the cast and crew on the set. The guidelines included asking the actors to get makeup done from home with not more than one crew member. Rannvijay Singha recently spoke to a leading daily about the guidelines to be followed if the shoot of Roadies Revolution shoot resumes post lockdown.

He was of the opinion that they will see what the situation permits, which will only be revealed with time. He said that when the rules are made, the crew will abide by it and plan the entire process accordingly. Rannvijay Singha brought to light that there was a time when he would do all the stunts on his own while he also hosted Roadies.

He used to stay with the then director Raghu and the DOP. He spoke about how they never had makeup for over 12 years. Only when the concept of gang leaders came in, stylists and entourage also became an important part. Rannvijay Singha said that he never had an assistant or makeup person and at this point, it is uncertain if anybody else would be able to have one either. Towards the end, he pointed out that he has dedicated his life to Roadies and it means too much to him.

Image Courtesy: Rannvijay Singha Instagram

