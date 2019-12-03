Himesh Reshammiya Replaces Anu Malik As Indian Idol 11 Judge

Amid the ongoing sexual misconduct allegation against singer-music director Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya will now be seen judging the singing reality show 'Indian Idol 11'. Sources have confirmed that music composer and singer Himesh who was earlier judging Sony's other show 'Superstar Singer' will now sit alongside Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar on the Indian Idol bench. For those unaware, Anu Malik stepped down a few days back after being faced with MeToo allegations.

Sona Mohapatra shares an update, says, 'Anu Malik has tried to reach out to me'

"I was a part of 'Superstar Singer' and now my journey continues on 'Indian Idol 11'. 'Indian Idol' is not only one of India's longest running singing reality shows but also one of the most iconic one. I am extremely elated to be on the judges panel. From here on the responsibility only increases two fold," the composer said in a statement. "I have been following this season and I must say that this year has seen phenomenal singers come forward, who I am sure will create ripples in the Indian music industry," he added.

On November 27, Sona Mohapatra took to her Twitter handle and wrote: "Sony TV taking Anu Malik as a judge was a considered, devious choice. They wanted to ride on his infamy for publicity & eyeballs. Sick promo strategy plus no corporate ethics-responsibility. @IndiaMeToo." [sic]

Anu Malik takes a U-turn, claims that he hasn't quit Indian Idol

#MeToo: Malik takes break from 'Indian Idol', asks composers association for chance to clear his name

Music composer Anu Malik, who has been under a #MeToo cloud for the last year, said he has taken a three-week break from judging a singing reality show to clear his name. He said he has also written to the Music Composers Association of India (MCAI) to demand a fair chance to counter the multiple sexual harassment allegations against him. Malik has been accused of sexual misconduct by singers Sona Mohapatra, Shweta Pandit and Neha Bhasin.

Sona Mohapatra thankful after Anu Malik steps down as Indian Idol judge; See post here

A channel source said Malik had offered to step down from his post till he clears his name. Malik countered the claim and said he had only sought a three-week break. "I walked up to Sony and I told them that because of these idiotic, horrible, malicious things that you will read on Twitter, how will you work? I told them to give me a three-week break and they said ok. Let me clear my name and come back. I don't want to say anything further," he said.

Anu Malik steps down, who could be the next Indian Idol judge?

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.