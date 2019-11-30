WATCH: Ranu Mondal Forgets Lyrics On Stage, Video Goes Viral Yet Again

Internet sensation and singer, Ranu Mondal has a truly inspirational story of how she transformed and reached where she is today. She got a big break when Bollywood singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya gave her the platform as a playback singer in his upcoming film, Happy Hardy and Heer. However, the online sensation is recently making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Recently, a video of her went viral wherein she can be seen forgetting the lyrics of her song.

Ranu Mondal's video goes viral yet again

In the video, she is asked to sing for the audience. She readily agrees to sing a Himesh Reshammiya song. While she is given the stage and mic to sing, she takes a long pause and after some time, she says, "Oh my god, I forget it."

Watch the video below-

Ranu was first heard singing Lata Mangeshkar’s hit song Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai on the platforms of the railway station in Kolkata. As the video went viral music director, Himesh launched her as a playback singer in the Bollywood industry. Ranu also went on to record an episode of Superstar Singer. Ranu reportedly came from a very good background but the luck was not in her hands. She was only six months when she got separated from her family and was raised by her grandmother and life was not easy. She had been lonely for a long time and also struggled with faith in God. Ranu loved singing but she never got a chance to sing. She also used to learn singing by listening to Lata Mangeshkar's music on the radio and cassettes

Prior controversy:

Ranu Mondal became the centre of online memes when a picture of the newly famous celebrity surfaced online. A picture of Ranu wearing over-the-top and bright makeup was shared by people online. But, according to a report by a leading news portal, the pictures have turned out to be fake.

