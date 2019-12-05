Alia Bhatt Reveals The REAL Reason Why Brahmastra Has Been Delayed

Ayan Mukerji's next action-adventure film titled Brahmastra has reportedly been under production over two years now. The film was originally scheduled to release in December 2019 but was later pushed to the summer of 2020 and an extended shooting schedule. Ayan has previously stated that Brahmastra is his dream project and he wishes to do justice to the story. Pending VFX work and production issues led to the delay of Brahmastra's release. Now, Alia Bhatt has stated her views about the delay of the film.

Alia Bhatt on Brahmastra's delay

Alia Bhatt was speaking at a public event when she was asked about her next film Brahmastra. She was asked why is the film taking so long to release. To this, Alia replied saying it is a very different kind of a film and that good things take time. Alia had previously described the film as a magnum opus. A few days ago, set photos of Ranbir and Alia shooting for a sequence in Manali were circulating social media. Amitabh Bachchan, who plays a pivotal role in the film also shared BTS photos from the sets of Brahmastra. The cast of the movie was shooting an extended schedule in Manali where they were welcomed in a traditional manner.

Shiva & Isha looking so good 💥🔥

Imagine hating on #Brahmāstra pic.twitter.com/RNM0LU3Y5Z — Uneza 🥺❤ (@ayaansangar) December 2, 2019

T 3567 - ..minus degrees ..err like -3 .. protective gear .. and the work etiquette .. pic.twitter.com/EdB3maKZpA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 1, 2019

T 3569 - To the warm loving and ever smiling well wishers from Himachal Pradesh, and in particular from where we work - Manali .. thank you for all the love and generous care !

Wearing their traditional welcome ..🙏 pic.twitter.com/b3WVDXW0eB — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 4, 2019

