'Brahmastra' Release Postponed AGAIN? Here's The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Film's Update

Brahmastra has been one of the highly anticipated movies of 2020 as it features actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead for director Ayan Mukherjee's ambitious fantasy action project. The film was originally expected to have a Christmas 2019 release which had then been postponed to summer 2020 due to the heavy computer-generated graphics work in the post-production of the movie. According to sources, the release schedule for Brahmastra has been pushed once again as the movie is now expected to hit the theaters in the last quarter of 2020.

Read | Not Brahmastra, but THIS was going to be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first project?

The reason for the delay in the schedule is reportedly the complexities in the visual effects of the film. The cast and crew of the movie have also been in the news recently as they had been filming Brahmastra in Manali and Varanasi under extreme climatic conditions. A big portion of the VFX that the filmmakers envisioned for the film will reportedly take longer than the estimated duration making it impossible to release the film in the summer of 2020.

Read | Amitabh Bachchan's 'Brahmastra' look: Shweta Bachchan can't stop praising "Daddy Cool''

The source also revealed that the makers of the film do not want to deliver a half-baked film to the audience and want to ensure that the audience is completely thrilled at the announcement of the film's trailer or poster. Their vision is to make the biggest film of Bollywood and hence, leave no stone unturned in any aspect of the film. An announcement of the release date of the film is reportedly expected from the makers as soon as the visual effects in the film are confirmed and finalized.

Read | Brahmastra: How does the film have a connection with Marvel's Avengers?

About the movie

Brahmastra is directed by the Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani fame director Ayan Mukherjee and has actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The story of the film revolves around the most powerful weapon of God called Brahmastra, which is broken and hidden in different parts of India. The film is currently in the last leg of its shoot with Ranbir, Alia and Big B filming in Manali for the climax scenes. Bollywood fans have been eagerly looking forward to the release of Brahmastra as it is the real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first feature film together.

Read | Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan wraps shooting in Manali, says, "In gratitude for their love"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.