Rashami Desai Is A Happy Child As She Breaks Into A Dance On The Sets Of 'Naagin 4'

Rashami Desai who was much appreciated for her stint in the show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to make her much-awaited comeback in a television drama. The actor will reportedly star in a never-seen-before avatar in the supernatural flick Naagin 4. Rashami Desai's fans too were left overjoyed when the actor was roped in to join the cast of the popular show.

There are also many speculations doing the rounds about her role in the show. Reportedly, a BTS video of Rashami Desai from the sets of Naagin 4 also went viral on social media. However, the Uttaran actor has also been grabbing attention for this latest video.

Rashami Desai breaks into a happy dance

The lovely BTS video from the sets of Naagin 4 has Rashami Desai breaking into a dance on the cult track, Rang Barse Bheege. Another highlight of the video is that Rashami Desai can be seen looking ethereal in a white saree with a red blouse which is probably her look from Naagin 4. Rashami Desai is truly a happy child as she can be seen dancing like no one's watching on what looks like her vanity van. Take a look at the video.

Rashami Desai will reportedly replace Jasmin Bhasin in Naagin 4

Rashami Desai also aces the endearing expressions while breaking into the dance. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor's fans also cannot help but swoon over her cuteness in this BTS video from the sets of Naagin 4. According to media reports, Rashami Desai will be replacing Jasmin Bhasin in Naagin 4 and will be essaying the role of Nayanthara. Interestingly, Rashami Desai also co-starred alongside Jasmin in the show Dil Se Dil Tak which also starred Sidharth Shukla in the lead role. Take a look at Rashami Desai's leaked video from the sets of Naagin 4.

