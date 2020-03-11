Rashami Desai's Look In 'Naagin 4' Revealed, Producer Mukta Dhond Gives A Sneak-peek

Television actor Rashami Desai, who became a household name with her stint in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 13, is back on the small screen.The actor will reportedly play the role of Nayanthara in Naagin 4, which was initially played by Jasmin Bhasin. She reportedly quit the show a few weeks back due to undisclosed reasons. Following her exit, the makers signed Rashami Desai to essay the role played by Jasmin in Naagin 4.

Rashami Desai starts shooting for Naagin 4

Reports have it that Rashami Desai has started shooting for her part in the supernatural show Naagin 4. According to reports, her entry will be aired in the Holi episode of Naagin 4. Mukta Dhond, the creative producer of Naagin 4, took to social media to release the first look of Rashami Desai from Naagin 4. In the social media post, she wrote: "What’s #rashmidesai doing for holi?? #naagin #comingsoon."

Naagin 4, starring Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead, narrates the tale of a shape-shifting serpent. The show has an ensemble cast consisting of Shalin Bhanot, Sayantani Ghosh, Anita Hassanandani among others. The show is reported to be one of the highest-rated shows on Indian television.

Reports also claim that Roselin Soniya Gomes will also make an entry to Naagin 4. She will reportedly play the role of Brinda's (Nia Sharma) friend. Roselin has featured in television shows like Kasam, Kaun Hai, and Kundali Bhagya. Besides the television serials, Roselin has also done small parts in Bollywood films like Munna Michael and Ghayal 2, among others.

