This Is How Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma And Other Television Actors Celebrated Holi

Holi is one of the vibrant and colourful festivals that is celebrated in India. This year, the Indian television actors enjoyed their Holi 2020 with their family and friends. While the female actors ensured that they had fun with colours, most of them were seen wearing some of the trendiest yet casual outfit as they celebrated the festival of colours. Check out how some of the most well-known female personalities of the television industry celebrated Holi this year.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai's Look In 'Naagin 4' Revealed, Producer Mukta Dhond Gives A Sneak-peek

Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai celebrated Holi by performing at an event. She was seen wearing a beautiful orange coloured sari with a pair of heavy earrings. Rashami Desai looked adorable as she poses for the lens after the event.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai To Replace Jasmin Bhasin In 'Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel'?

Krystle D’Souza

Popular television actor Krystle D’Souza wore a white coloured top. She had multiple colours dabbed on her face. Krystle D’Souza poses for the lens as she wishes her fans a bright and a joyful Holi.

Nia Sharma

Naagin 4 actor was a vision to behold in a white coloured top and pair of similar coloured short shorts. She wore a pair of white coloured boots to complete the look. in the video shared by the actor. Nia Sharma is seen spreading a green coloured powder to wish her fans happiness on the festival.

ALSO READ: Nia Sharma's Best Pink Ensembles To Take Cues From; See Pics

Jennifer Winget

Beyhadh actor Jennifer Winger looked beautiful in a white coloured kurta and a grey coloured skirt underneath. Her hair is tied up in a bun as she wore a pair of goggles to complement the look. she is seen celebrating the festival of colours with some of her friends.

Karishma Tanna

Popular television actor Karishma Tanna made heads turn in a white coloured kurta with multi-coloured handprints. She completed the look with a pair of blue coloured ripped jeans and a pair of heavy earrings. Karishma Tanna had her hair tied up in a messy bun as she is coved in multi-coloured Holi colours.

ALSO READ: Nia Sharma's Black Outfits That Prove That She Is Obsessed With The Colour