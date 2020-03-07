Rashami Desai To Replace Jasmin Bhasin In 'Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel'?

Rashami Desai is among the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13. The actor did not win the trophy but made sure to leave her mark everywhere and has had an eventful journey inside the house. Now that the show is over, everyone has gotten back to their everyday lives.

Some contestants like Paras Chhabra, Shahnaaz Gill, and Asim Riaz have already started their new projects. Among them is Rashami Desai who is also expected to get back to work soon. Reportedly, Rashami Desai will soon be seen entering the supernatural universe of Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. Read ahead to know more-

Rashami Desai to join Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel?

While new updates regarding all the Bigg Boss 13 contestant’s upcoming projects keep coming in very often, it is allegedly said that Rashami Desai will soon be seen entering the supernatural universe of Naagin as she will be the one replacing Jasmin Bhasin's role of Nayantara in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel.

If reports are to be believed, the actor has already started the shoot for Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and her entry will be shown on Sunday's episode. It can be recalled that Jasmin Bhasin decided to quit the show because the makers weren't sure about her character's return to the show.

The current Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel cast includes Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, and Jasmin Bhasin as lead characters. Sayantani Ghosh and Anita Hassanandani also play pivotal roles in the series. With the reports of Jasmin leaving the show, the rumours of Sayantani quitting are also making the rounds. Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, and Jasmin Bhasin were seen enjoying their time during the shoot and had become very close to each other. Fans are very upset with the news of Jasmin Bhasin quitting the show.

For those who don’t know, Jasmin Bhasin and Rashami Desai have previously been seen together on-screen in Colors TV’s very popular show, Dil Se Dil Tak. The show also featured Bigg Boss 13’s winner, Siddharth Shukla, as the male lead. The two leading female actors romanced Siddharth in the show.

