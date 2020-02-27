Rashami Desai Calls Arhaan Khan A ‘closed Chapter’ In Her Life

Rashami Desai went on to become one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss 13. The Uttaran actor was also evicted halfway through the season but soon returned as a wildcard entry. Then onwards, her stint on the show has been nothing less than a roller-coaster ride. She witnessed several ups and downs during her stint on the show.

Rashami has also had a tough journey inside the house as her personal life had also come under scrutiny especially her complicated relationship with Arhaan Khan. She got to know about Arhaan's marriage and child on the show which came down as a shocking revelation to her. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor recently talked about her current relationship status with Arhaan Khan.

Rashami: Arhaan was talking to people about their relationship

Rashami said that many people judged her after the whole scenario with Arhaan but she did not care about them as she was being true to herself. She also added that she was the only contestant who had such a tough journey on the show. However, Rashami said that she came to know what was happening in the outside world from people visiting the house. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist admitted that she came to know that Arhaan was talking about their relationship with people from outside the house.

Rashami revealed that she was never at Arhaan's mercy

Rashami also spoke about Arhaan's infamous statement where he claimed that he helped her entirely when she was literally 'on the roads.' Rashami went on to say that it was true that there was a phase in her life where she was undergoing a lot of financial problems but she also revealed that she was never at Arhaan's mercy even during that time. She said those things said by him, disappointed her a lot but still she did not say anything against him. The Pari Hoon Main actor finally said that she will never speak ill about Arhaan as he is now a closed chapter in her life.

