Bigg Boss 13's Vishal & Rashami Tease Sidharth Shukla While Hogging On Pasta; Watch

Bigg Boss 13 recently had its finale with Sidharth Shukla as the winner. Vishal Aditya Singh is one of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants who entered the house as a wildcard entry and managed to create quite a bustle in the house. Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz were two of his close connections, whereas, fights with Sidharth Shukla were one of the highlights from his stay.

Vishal Aditya Singh and Rashami Desai's reunion

Recently, Vishal Aditya Singh and Rashami Desai reunited for Sunday Brunch at a popular eatery Mumbai. While the duo enjoyed their lovely meal, Rashami Desai posted a funny video teasing Sidharth Shukla on their pasta fight.

In the video, Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh are seen hogging on pasta. They joke about getting tagged as 'Pasta Chor' and address Sidharth Shukla in their video and say, "Shukla Ji Hum chor nahi hai". Check out the video -

Rashami captioned the video saying, " Re-united with my #PastaChor 😂 @vishalsingh713

#BiggBoss13 ke yaadein 🧿

Ps: @realsidharthshukla ji hum chor nahi hai 😉😝🙌🏻💫

@bastianmumbai @lipstickjungly".

The video definitely gave fans a nostalgic moment from the house and the contestants' quirky fights over food. While audiences and fans seemed happy about Vishal Aditya Singh and Rashami Desai's adorable reunion, they are surely going to miss Asim Riaz.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma also had a reunion. They were seen huddled in the back seat of a car, sharing selfies and talking about Paras’ current venture in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Fans of the two were sent into a frenzy and started trending the popular couple hashtag #PaHira on social media.

Promo Image Credits - Rashami Desai's Instagram

