Rashami Desai Reveals Why She Did Not Take Rs 10 Lakh Offered By Bigg Boss

Rashami Desai has inevitably been one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss 13. The Uttaran actor was evicted halfway through the season but returned as a wildcard entry. From then on, her stint on the show evolved in a positive manner and fans were also rooting for her to emerge as the winner. However, Rashami turned out to be the third runner-up on the show. Recently she spoke about her stint on the house in an interview with an online portal. She also revealed to them why she did not choose to take home Rs 10 lakh, the amount which was offered by the makers.

Rashami said that she felt Asim was more deserving than Sidharth as the winner

To this, she said that she did not take the amount as she was very confident that the audience and her fans would choose her as the winner. The amount was taken by Paras Chhabra. Rashami was also quipped about whether she felt that Sidharth Shukla was the deserving winner of the season. Rashami replied to this saying that from whatever she has seen about his journey, he has done quite good for himself. However, she admitted that she felt Asim Riaz was more deserving than Sidharth. She also said that she could see herself as the winner too despite lagging behind from both of them.

Rashami clarified that she is not questioning Sidharth's win

Rashami added that she felt that she gave a tough competition to Asim and Sidharth. However, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor clarified that she is not questioning Sidharth's win. Rashami felt that Asim's journey graph on the show saw more growth. She also felt that Asim gave content in every manner. She also added that the audience must have learnt a lot from him. Rashami decided not to comment when she was asked if the makers had been biased towards Sidharth. She added that the show's format was very different and at the end of the day, the decision was in the hands of the fans. Rashami said that at the very end, the contestant whom the fans felt was more deserving, was ultimately chosen.

