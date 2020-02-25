Bigg Boss 13: Post Finale, Siddharth Shukla Talks About His Fights With Asim And Rashami

In the recently concluded Bigg Boss 13, Siddharth Shukla emerged as the winner. Post the show's finale, Siddharth Shukla is one of the much talked about celebrities in the TV industry. The Balika Vadhu actor is loved and hated equally at all fronts. His every action made news during the show. From his aggressive nature to his flirting everything made the rounds on the internet. Recently, he gave an interview to a leading FM radio channel. He was asked about his equation with Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Written Update February 12, 2020 | Siddharth Shukla Receives Some Advice

Siddharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, and Rashami Desai were always in the news for their quarrels. The audience still remembers the silly fight over fruits that went on to be one of the biggest and worst fights in the history of the show. Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz fought very badly during that incident and their friendship never became the same again post that fight.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla Tries To Make Rashami Desai Feel Comfortable

In the interview, he opened up about his equation and bond that he shared with Asim Riaz. He said that he treated Asim Riaz like his younger brother and it took him a lot of time to get over that incident. He also said that a lot of things were said during the fight that stayed in his mind. However, he made it clear that they both have sorted things out after the finale.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Siddharth Shukla Is Trending On Twitter As '#WinnerSid'

He was also asked about his fight with Rashami Desai. Siddharth and Rashami had a fight after Siddharth’s 'Aisi ladki' comment on her. Rashami Desai was left very angry after the comment and fight and almost everyone on social media supported her. Siddharth was bashed by the netizens after the incident.

Talking about the fight, Siddharth said that the fight happened due to to some allegations and accusations that were not true. He also cleared that he moved on from the incident easily than his fight with Riaz. It was also evident at the end of the show that he and Rashami have struck a cordial equation.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | Written Update | December 16, 2019 | Siddharth Shukla Is Back In The Game

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.