Rashami Desai REACTS To Rumours Of Sidharth Shukla Joining 'Naagin 4' Cast

After making the headlines from the sets of Dil Se Dil Tak, popular TV faces Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla's equation became the talk of the town during Bigg Boss 13. Their chemistry in the reality show not only entertained the audience but also received love too. SidRa fans were elated when the speculation of Sidharth Shukla joining the supernatural drama Naagin 4 started doing the rounds. Rashami Desai, who recently joined the lead cast of Naagin 4, had reacted to the same.

Rashami Desai reacts to speculated reports

While interacting with a leading entertainment portal, Rashami was left surprised after learning about the speculated reports. The 34-year-old actor said that she does not have any clue about it.

Interestingly, Rashami replaced Jasmin Bhasin and started essaying the character of Shakal from the past few episodes. As soon as the actor shared a few pictures from the sets, fans were excited to see her in a Naagin avatar. On top of all this, the rumours of Sidharth Shukla joining the star cast and playing the love interest of Rashami's character came as the icing on the cake. Reportedly, Sidharth Shukla's team also denied the rumours.

Talking about their work front, the Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is basking in the success of his recent music-video Bhula Dunga. Fans and the audience adored his chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill in Darshan Raval's song. It has also been reported that he will join hands with producer Vikas Gupta for a web-series. On the other side, after Bigg Boss 13, Rashami took a break for a while and joined the Naagin 4 cast after Jasmin Bhasin quit the show in March 2020.

