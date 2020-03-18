The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Naagin 4 Makers' First Choice For Shalaka Was Not Rashami Desai But Someone Else

Television News

Rashami Desai joined the cast of 'Naagin 4' last week as Shalaka. However, according to reports she was not the first choice for the role. Read on to know

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
naagin 4

The daily soap, Naagin has managed to become a fan favourite. Naagin is currently airing its fourth season with Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles of Brinda and Dev. However, recently, Bigg Boss 13 fame, Rashami Desai joined the Naagin 4 cast.

Rashami Desai was not the first choice for Naagin 4

In the last week’s episode of Naagin 4, Rashami Desai made her entry as Shalaka. Impressing netizens with her performance in Bigg Boss 13, the celeb is all set to win hearts with her new role. However, although Rashami’s entry as Shalaka has created quite a buzz, an entertainment portal reported that this Ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant was not the first choice for Shalaka.

naagin 4 rashami desai mahira sharma naagin 4 rashami desai mahira sharma

Also Read: Naagin 4 New Promo: Brinda Tries To Attack Shalakha In This Shocking Video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

According to reports, Mahira Sharma (another contestant on Bigg Boss 13) was approached by the makers of Naagin 4 first to play the role of Shalaka. However, Mahira, who was a part of Naagin 3, reportedly refused their offer. A source close to the star told an entertainment portal that Mahira Sharma did not want to be a part of daily soaps anymore. She wanted to focus all her attention on music videos and movies.

Also Read: Rashami Desai Shares New Avatar From 'Naagin 4'; Fans Find Sridevi Resemblance

It was only after Mahira Sharma’s refusal to play the Naagin 4 character, the makers of the show approached Rashami Desai. The latter had started her career in the Indian television industry with the daily soap, Uttaran where she played the bratty, rich girl Tapasya. However, she shot to fame with the role of Shorvori in Dil Se Dil Tak which also had Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla in the lead. Rashami also appeared on the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and after that in Bigg Boss 13.

Also Read: Naagin 4 New Promo: Brinda's Real Avatar Gets Exposed In Front Of Dev

Also Read: Naagin 4 SPOILER: Shalakha Provokes Dev While He Confronts Brinda About Harsh's Murder

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Ranjan Gogoi
EX-CJI GOGOI TO TAKE OATH
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE:CASES RISE TO 150
DHFL
SUBHASH CHANDRA, WADHAWANS SKIP ED
CBSE
CBSE BOARD EXAMS POSTPONED
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
FORMER MP CM PLAYS CRICKET
Donald Trump
US CLOSES BORDERS WITH CANADA