Bigg Boss ex-contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have been fan favourites ever since they appeared on the reality show. According to an entertainment portal, the two stars will be seen once again on television. It was reported by the entertainment portal that Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai will be seen together in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4.

Sidharth Shukla to join Rashami Desai for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin Season 4?

As per reports from an entertainment portal, Sidharth Shukla will be seen playing the love interest of Rashami Desai on the show. The entertainment portal claimed that Sidharth Shukla will play the role of a snake charmer who will join forces with Shalaka to create trouble for Brinda. It was further mentioned that Siddharth Shukla was, in fact, about to begin shooting; however, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the shooting was shelved.

Sidharth Shukla himself has not yet confirmed this nor have the makers released any official statement regarding the same for Naagin 4. Prior to this, it was announced that Rashami will be portraying the character of Shalaka on the show. It was reported that Rashami Desai has replaced Jasmin Bhasin who played Nayantara on the show.

Rashami was delighted to share the new promo for the show on her social media handle. The promo featured Rashami Desai covered in mud and therefore, displaying a different avatar. Rashami Desai shared the post and expressing her thrill and excitement for the new show in the caption. Rashami asked her fans to shower her new character with love. Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla was seen in a music video opposite Shehnaaz Gill.

