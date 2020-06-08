Rashami Desai’s Graceful Moves On Kamariya Leave Fans Hooting ‘Kill Kar Diya’

Rashami Desai's social media page is nothing less than a visual delight for her fans. From sharing stunning selfies to some fond moments with her family, Rashami Desai is quite active on social media, much to the happiness of her fans. It is not a hidden fact that Rashami Desai is also a phenomenal dancer. Her latest social media post also proved this as she shared a lovely video of herself grooving to the hit dance number, Kamariya from the movie, Stree. This left her fans amazed and left them rooting for her after she flaunted her graceful dance moves.

Rashami Desai flaunted her graceful dance moves on the song Kamariya

In the video, Rashami Desai can be seen looking beautiful in a white crop top which she paired up with an orange thigh-slit skirt. One can see Rashami Desai breaking into some scintillating dance moves on the track. The actor captioned the video saying, 'Dance is always a good idea.' Take a look at Rashami Desai's dance video on Kamariya.

Rashami Desai also performed on the track while entering the show, Bigg Boss 12

Soon Rashami Desai's die-hard fans were left swooning over her dance moves and were quick to fill the comment section with appreciations. One of the fans also left an endearing comment saying, 'Kill kar diya' on Rashami Desai's post. The Uttaran actor also performed on the same track during her entry sequence in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 12. Take a look at some of the reactions of the fans to her dance video.

Even before being a part of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai was a household name, thanks to her stint on popular TV shows like Uttaran, Dil Se Dil Tak, and Pari Hoon Main. Her stint in the reality show got her more popular wherein she ended up being the third runner-up. Rashami then went on to bag a prominent role of the antagonist Shalakha in Naagin 4. However, it has now been confirmed that the supernatural drama will go off-air.

Ekta Kapoor reportedly confirmed that the news of Naagin 4 going off-air is true. Rashami Desai also took to Twitter and expressed her gratitude. In her tweet, Rashami Desai mentioned Ekta Kapoor and also thanked her for making her part of the show. She further added how it is unfortunate for her as she could not be a part of the show for a long time.

As it’s said a wonderful heart is a magnet for miracles and that ðŸ’– is you @ektarkapoor Thank you for having me unfortunately I couldn’t be seen more but fortunate enough to know there’s a long way to go..

Thank you for having me in #Naagin4 @BTL_Balaji ðŸ’¯ðŸ™ðŸ» #AlwaysGrateful — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) May 28, 2020

