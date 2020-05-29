Rashami Desai Extends Gratitude For 'Naagin 4'; Says 'Thank You For Having Me'

Naagin 4 has joined the list of the shows that are going off-air post-lockdown as Ekta Kapoor recently confirmed the news. There were several media reports regarding the character of Shalaka played by Rashami Desai would not be the part of the show post-lockdown. Now that the news has been confirmed, Rashami Desai took to her Twitter to express her gratitude.

In her tweet, Rashami Desai mentioned Ekta Kapoor and thanked her for having her on the show. She also said that it is unfortunate that she could not be a part of the show for a long time but she's fortunate enough to know there’s a long way to go. She also thanked the makers of Naagin 4 in her tweet. Rashami Desai entered the show in the recent past after she came out of the Bigg Boss house. The actor played the role of Shalaka in Naagin 4.

As it’s said a wonderful heart is a magnet for miracles and that 💖 is you @ektarkapoor Thank you for having me unfortunately I couldn’t be seen more but fortunate enough to know there’s a long way to go..

Thank you for having me in #Naagin4 @BTL_Balaji 💯🙏🏻 #AlwaysGrateful — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) May 28, 2020

On May 28, 2020, Ekta Kapoor shared a video confirming the news of Naagin 4 going off-air and Naagin 5 being on papers. Ekta Kapoor shared in the video that Rashami Desai’s character was a special appearance in the show. She also thanked all the actors including Nia Sharma, Anita Hassandani and more for being a part of the fantasy thriller.

Ekta Kapoor expressed that she has been constantly asked about Naagin 4 and whether the story will be continuing after the season ends. She then added that a lot of people have also asked her about the new season too. She then added that she is not in a mood to give interviews and that the makers had planned a very good end for Naagin 4. She expressed that they will be releasing four episodes and ending the series. She also added on how she has already fixed a script for Naagin 5 and how the shoot for the new season will start as soon as Season 4 is over.

She clarified that the Season 4 script was a bit weak as they had not worked on it properly. She also expressed that the show was 'mediocre' and she promised that the makers will bring a better script this time around. She also mentioned that she hopes the audience will come back to watch Naagin 5. She assured the viewers that they are making something special and amazing and are working really hard for the new season.

