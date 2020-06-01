Rashami Desai Shares Her Excitement As She Finally Gets Her Favourite Coffee

Rashami Desai has been interacting with her fans and sharing about how she has been spending time at home amid the lockdown. Recently, Rashami stepped out of her house to get her favourite coffee after a gap of two months. She took to Instagram to share her excitement with her fans.

Rashami Desai shared a video in which she is seen sitting at the driver's seat of her car. In the video, Rashami is seen excited as she unpacks her coffee from the takeaway bag. In the video, Rashami has seen in a full sleeves yellow top and checkers pants. She was also seen wearing a mask and gloves to keep herself safe. Take a look at the video here.

Rashami Desai captioned the video and wrote, "Feels like forever since I last drank my ☕️ from @starbucksindia Adapting the new normal with utmost care 🥰🙏🏻🧿 #LockdownWaliCoffee #MonsoonWaliFeeling #StaySafe #StayAlert #LittleHappiness". In the video, she is seen saying " I'm so so so so happy" after which she posed with the cups. She then added "You have to maintain all the rules and enjoy your life." she then ended the video by saying "ok bye".

On work front

Even before being a part of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai was a household name, thanks to her popular TV shows. Her stint in the reality show got her more popular. She then went on to bag a prominent role in Naagin 4. However, it has now been confirmed that the show will go off-air.

Ekta Kapoor recently confirmed that the news of Naagin 4 going off-air is true. Rashami took to Twitter and expressed her gratitude. In her tweet, Rashami Desai mentioned Ekta Kapoor and thanked her for making her part of the show. She also added how it is unfortunate for her as she could not be a part of the show for a long time.

She then also said that she is fortunate enough to know there’s a long way to go. Desai also thanked the makers of Naagin 4 in her tweet. Rashami Desai joins the cast of the show after she came out of the Bigg Boss house. The actor played the role of Shalaka in Naagin 4. Take a look at her tweet here.

As it’s said a wonderful heart is a magnet for miracles and that 💖 is you @ektarkapoor Thank you for having me unfortunately I couldn’t be seen more but fortunate enough to know there’s a long way to go..

Thank you for having me in #Naagin4 @BTL_Balaji 💯🙏🏻 #AlwaysGrateful — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) May 28, 2020

