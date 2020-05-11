Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma: TV Stars & Their Adorable Mother's Day Wishes

It is always said that a mother's love is unlike any other, and this one-of-a-kind relationship of a mother and her children undeniably stands taller than any other relationship in the world. Every year, the second Sunday of the month May is observed as International Mother's Day to celebrate the love, the sacrifices, the courage, and the selflessness of mothers across the globe. This year, Mother's Day was celebrated on May 10, 2020, and social media was flooded with hundreds and thousands of heartfelt Mother's Day posts.

Everyone from Bollywood actors to television stars took to social media to let their mom know how much they mean to them. Most of the celebrities from the Indian television industry had their fans swooning with their adorable Mother's Day posts that won millions of hearts on social media. From sharing throwback pictures with their moms to posting TikTok videos featuring their mommy, telly stars like Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Parth Samthaan among others celebrated Mother's Day with a bang. Here is a roundup of all the Mother's Day posts shared by some of the highly eminent stars of the television industry:

Also Read | Mother's Day: Sidharth Shukla Reveals Quality Of Mom-son With Pic; Fans Notice Key Detail

1) Sidharth Shukla

The Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla shared a cutesy picture with his mother, Rita Shukla wherein the mother-son duo is seen gazing into each other's eyes as they brushed their mugs together.

2) Rashami Desai

The Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai took to Instagram to share a streak of adorable and quirky pictures with her mother and other family members and expressed, "every day is mother's day".

3) Shraddha Arya

On the occasion of Mother's Day, the Tumhari Paakhi actor Shraddha Arya took up a trending TikTok challenge with her mother and siblings along with penning a heart-warming message.

4) Srishty Rode

The Yeh Ishq Haaye actor Shrishty Rode recreated a commercial advertisement and gave it a hilarious twist with her mother to wish her on Mother's Day.

Also Read | Rashami Desai Joins TikTok Amid Lockdown; Crosses 4 Million Followers In A Day

5) Parth Samthaan

Television heartthrob Parth Samthaan made his fans go "aww" as he gave his mom a peck on her cheek letting everyone know about his '#unconditionallove' for his mother.

6) Nia Sharma

Naagin 4 actor Nia Sharma had double the celebration on Mother's Day as she also hit 4 million followers on Instagram.

7) Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi had an intriguing question for her mother on Mother's Day. She asked her, "Tell me the secret... what are you made of?"

8) Hina Khan

The fashionista of the television industry, Hina Khan shared a black and white photograph from her childhood to wish her mother on this special day.

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla Jokes About 'running Out Of Pictures' As He Posts Two Similar Photos

9) Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy too shared a streak of photographs of her mother from back in the days on her Instagram handle to wish her mother.

10) Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti shared a cute '#throwback' picture from back in time with her sibling and mother to express how much she loves her mom.

Also Read | Rashami Desai Admits To Watching Videos Of Sidharth Shukla, Says 'I Am In Touch With Him'

(Image credit: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Nia Sharma Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.