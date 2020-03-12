Rashami Desai To Essay THIS Character In 'Naagin 4'? Read Deets

Rashami Desai is all set to foray on the small screen again with the supernatural drama Naagin 4 which has sent her fans into a frenzy. Some BTS pictures and videos of the actor from the sets of the show has also been doing the rounds on social media. Reportedly, Rashami Desai’s character has now been finally revealed from Naagin 4.

Rashami Desai will be essaying the role of Shalaka in Naagin 4

Speculations were rife that Rashami Desai would replace Jasmin Bhasin from the show and would be essaying the role of Nayanthara. According to media reports, Rashami Desai will not be stepping into the shoes of Nayanthara. Rashami Desai will reportedly essay the role of a girl with modern values named Shalaka.

However, Rashami Desai as Shalaka will be seen entering the Parikh house with a mission to fulfill. But unsuspecting to all, Shalaka will turn out to be Nayanthara in disguise. Rashami Desai as Shalaka will be exhibiting the nature and mannerisms of Nayanthara.

Rashami Desai will lock horns with Nia Sharma in Naagin 4

Soon, her disguise gets revealed in front of everyone. According to media sources, Rashami Desai's character from Naagin 4 will have a hatred towards Nia Sharma's character, Brinda. Shalaka will also try to brew trouble in Brinda and Dev's paradise. Rashami Desai's entry in Naagin 4 is expected to bring in some twists and turns on the show.

It will also be interesting to witness if Brinda will be able to battle out Shalaka in Naagin 4. Apart from Rashami Desai, rumour mills have been doing the rounds that Alisha Panwar will also be joining Naagin 4. Recently, a lovely BTS video from the sets of Naagin 4 has Rashami Desai breaking into a dance on the cult track, Rang Barse Bheege. Rashami Desai can also be seen looking ethereal in a white saree with a red blouse which is also probably her look from Naagin 4. Take a look at the video.

