Rashami Desai’s Little Fan Gets Teary-eyed On Meeting Her, Watch Emotional Video

Post her Bigg Boss 13 stint, Rashami Desai seems to be having the time of her life as she is having some fun reunion with her friends and indulging in some self-care. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor has been making some stylish appearances in the city. The actor has garnered some immense fan-following after her stint on the popular show.

Recently the actor met a little fan while exiting a screening who got emotional on seeing her in reality. Rashami too becomes overwhelmed on seeing this and goes on to hug her lovingly. The video of the endearing meeting of Rashami with her fan has been going viral on social media. Take a look at the video.

Rashami's fan got emotional after meeting her

The video also reveals Rashami's fan to be a citizen of Iran. This clearly shows the massive popularity of the Uttaran actor who has impressed the viewers by her stint on the show. The video also has Rashami embracing the fan in a tight hug as the latter breaks down. Rashami Desai also asks the fan not to cry and always keep smiling. Rashami also plants a kiss on the young fan's forehead.

Rashami recently came out with her casting couch story

In a recent interview with an online portal, Rashami Desai spoke about how she faced the ugly casting couch at the mere age of 16. The actor also spoke about the various issues she faced in her life including sexism, tough childhood and immense financial crisis. Talking about her casting couch experience, Rashami Desai stated in the interview that she began her career when she was just 13 years of age.

She stated that she was relatively new to the industry and did not have any film background nor did she know anyone from the industry. Rashami went on to say that how a casting director tried to 'mix' something in her drink and molest her. Rashami Desai has reportedly been on the receiving end of praise after she came out with her frightening story.

