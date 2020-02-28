Rashami Desai Reveals Her Current Equation With Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla; Read

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai and winner Sidharth Shukla have been at loggerheads in the show. However, towards the end of the show, the two were seen being quite cordial to each other. Initially, it was revealed that Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla had an issue with each other right from the time that they co-starred in the show Dil Se Dil Tak.

However, things seem to have changed after the show ended. In an interview, she was seen talking about the kind of bond she shares with Sidharth Shukla now. Check out the video interview.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Memes On Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai Will Leave You In Splits

Rashami Desai talks about Sidharth Shukla

ALSO READ: Forget BB 13, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai BEAT Sidharth Shukla In The Social Media Race

Rashami Desai said that things between them are pretty well and even stated that Sidharth Shukla is a nice guy. She said that they thought that the differences between them will never end. However, they started talking and communicating nicely towards the end of the show, which was enjoyed not only by the people inside the house but outside as well.

She went on to say that she has a very beautiful and interesting relation with Sidharth Shukla now. She feels that Sidharth knows her personal things, which is why he was the only contestant who knew what she was going through during the family week. She remembers that while inside the house she would indirectly tell him a lot of things and so would he, which did not necessarily go down well with the duo.

Rashami was amongst the top 6 members who reached the finale. While she finished in the fourth position, Sidharth Shukla went on to win the title. Other than Sidharth, Shehnaaz Gill was titled the second runner up and Asim Riaz won the first runner up title. Bigg Boss 13 was filled with some nail-biting competition along with a few elements of romance. The show witnessed some strong bonds while many bonds were seen breaking in the Bigg Boss house as well. The show Bigg Boss 13 was also extended by five weeks on public demand.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Reacts To 'fixing' Controversy Over Sidharth Shukla's Win

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai Calls Arhaan Khan A ‘closed Chapter’ In Her Life

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.