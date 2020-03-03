Rashami Desai Reveals Her Shocking Experience Of Casting Couch; Read

Rashami Desai has had her fair share of ups and downs in her life and has emerged as one of the most loved TV actors in modern times. The actor was last seen on Bigg Boss 13 where she shared a really good bond with a few contestants. She managed to maintain her grip on the show before getting eliminated. Now a piece of shocking news about the actor’s life has surfaced on the internet after an interview with an entertainment portal.

Rashami reveals her shocking experience when she faced casting couch at 16

Rashami spoke about how she faced the casting couch at just 16 years of age. She also went on to discuss sexism and her journey through her financial crisis, among other things. Speaking about her casting couch experience, the former contestant stated in the interview that she began her career at just 13 years of age.

She remarked that she was new to the industry and had no film background, nor did she know anyone from the industry. The actor further revealed that she was told that she had to go through casting couch in order to get work in the industry.

Rashami named the person as Suraj and said she does not know where he is now. She said that when they first met, the person asked about her statistics. She admitted that at the time she was quite unaware of these terms and told him that she doesn’t understand what he is talking about. Rashami then revealed that this person later tried to take advantage of her and also tried to molest her.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor later continued that she was once again called by him to a deserted location. She went there as she was told that there was to be an audition held in that area. Upon reaching the place, Rashami noticed that the place did not have a typical film set up like cameras or lights. The actor then started to feel uncomfortable and insisted on leaving from that place.

However, Rashami added that the man tried to spike her drink in order to get her unconscious. However, she managed to escape and informed her mother about the whole incident. Rashami’s mother then visited the person and slapped him.

