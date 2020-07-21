Rashami Desai Raises Her Voice Against Animal Abuse; Shares A Strong Message

Rashami Desai recently took to Instagram to share her take on animal cruelty which is an existing issue in the country. She shared a story about punishing the people who abandon their pets and also treat them wrongly for multiple reasons. The Bigg Boss 13 star has been vocal about her love for animals and also owns a pet dog called by the name Oreo.

Rashami Desai on animal cruelty

Actor Rashami Desai recently shared her thoughts on the topic of animal abuse, through her official social media handle. The actor put up a post about pet owners who do not care about their pets and treat them in a wrong manner. In the note, Rashami Desai wrote that the people who abandon their pets or ill-treat them by taking out all the frustration on them must be dealt with in the legal way.

She wrote that these people must be sent to prison at least for three months and should also be asked to pay a certain amount as a penalty. In the end, she also gave the story a funny twist as she demanded that these people should be sent to China as a punishment. The actor also added a ‘thunder’ emoticon, indicating that she was furious about such behaviour. Have a look at the story on Rashami's Instagram here.

The prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960 states that certain cruel actors against the animals can invite a fine and imprisonments up to three months. The fine for animal cruelty in India is considered to be low as offenders are only charged â‚¹50 and in case of a second offence, they have to pay an amount which is not less than â‚¹25. The gravity of this offence has been a notion of debate amongst the people for quite some time now.

Read 'Naagin 4': Nia Sharma & Rashami Desai Hooked Onto Their Phones; Vijayendra Shares Proof

Also read Ekta Kapoor Explains What 'Bebaakee' Means To Her, Rashami Desai & Others Join Her

The ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant also added an adorable picture with her pet, Oreo, on her Instagram story. In the picture, she could be seen tightly hugging her little dog, Oreo, who looked uncomfortable in the tight embrace. She also jokingly wrote the Oreo wants to be saved from its mommy as she hugs him very tightly.

Read Rashami Desai Is All Praises For Himanshi Khurana's New Song 'Distance'; See Post Here

Also read Arhaan Khan Opens Up About Rashami Desai; Says 'many Things Shouldn't Have Unfolded On BB'

Image Courtesy: Rashami Desai Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.