Rashami Desai Is All Praises For Himanshi Khurana's New Song 'Distance'; See Post Here

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai is all praises for her co-contestant Himanshi Khurana. She recently took to Twitter and praised Khurana’s new song Distance. Apart from praising this newly released track, Rashami Desai also praised some old songs of Khurana in her tweet.

Rashami Desai praises Himanshi Khurana’s new track ‘Distance’

Rashami Desai became a household name through her television career and other projects. Apart from starring in TV series and show, Desai catapulted to fame when she starred in Bigg Boss 13. Now that the show has ended and the entertainment industry has come to a halt, Rashami Desai is creating social media abuzz.

Now the Bigg Boss 13 star is making headlines for her comments on co-contestant Himanshi Khurana’s new song. Himanshi Khurana is considered to be a rising star in the Punjabi music industry. She has previously starred in music videos and is busy producing new music.

Now, this ex Bigg Boss contestant has released her new Punjabi track titled Distance and her co-contestant Rashami Desai is all praises for Khurana’s new music. On Sunday, July 19, 2020, Himanshi Khurana shared Distance’s teaser on Twitter.

The moment Himanshi tweeted out this teaser, Rashami praised it. She appreciated the music video and called it “good”. She also added that her personal favourite song from Himanshi’s music is a song called High Standard. Take a look at Rashami Desai’s sweet tweet to Himanshi Khurana here.

Both the videos are really good Himanshi. My personal favourite is high standard 👌🏼😎 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) July 20, 2020

After Rashami Desai praised Himanshi Khurana, fans appreciated Desai’s gesture and further comment on her tweet. One fan called Rashami a “diamond” and said appreciated for always supporting her friends and colleagues. While one fan took Rashami’s compliment to Himanshi a step further and suggested them to collaborate on a project. Take a look at these tweets here.

Rashami you are a Diamond.💎

You always love and support your friends and colleagues without any expectations.❤

You are a darling!❤ pic.twitter.com/hBvpGIRMLw — Alisha Roy♡♡♡🌹💫 (@Dazzling_Alisha) July 20, 2020

Dear, why don’t you two do a collaboration 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — R.💫 (@rabeya_tweets) July 20, 2020

Yes PLEASE do a colab.. How about Bille Bille ft. Rashmi Desai Part 2 ? We will trend in millions for you both❤😭 — 𝐆𝐮𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐧♡ (@SidBB13Naaz) July 20, 2020

Himanshi Khurana is set to be ruling the Punjabi music charts soon with this new song. The song already has close to one million views on YouTube. Himanshi Khurana’s song Distance has been backed by T-series. It has been produced by Bunty Bains Productions and the music has been given by Desi Crew.

