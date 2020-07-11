Arhaan Khan Opens Up About Rashami Desai; Says 'many Things Shouldn't Have Unfolded On BB'

Bigg Boss 13 star Arhaan Khan talked about his relationship with Rashami Desai in an interview with a news portal. He also revealed the controversies related to his stay in the BB house. Here’s everything you need to know about the diamond merchant-turned actor’s interview. Read on:

Arhaan Khan on his relationship with Rashami Desai

In an interview with a news portal, Arhaan Khan revealed how things were over for him when Rashami Desai changed her statements in the show. The actor said he wondered why did she do that. Arhaan Khan said that Rashami Desai called him after the show, but the duo could not connect, and he did not remain in touch with her.

Additionally, he said that they were in a live-in relationship for one and a half years and shared a 'beautiful journey'. He said even if they meet in the future, he neither has a problem nor any grudges with the same.

Arhaan Khan also addressed the controversies surrounding his stay in the Bigg Boss house and his relationship with fellow contestant Rashami Desai. The actor said that many things should not have been discussed on the show. He thought that it all happened for TRP.

The Bigg Boss 13 star went on to describe people know everything about each other when they are in a live-in relationship. The actor ended the discussion on Rashami Desai by saying that his life has not changed much and he has friends by his side.

Arhaan Khan also shared his views on COVID-19 lockdown and called it an 'extension of Bigg Boss'. He revealed that those who wanted a taste of BB house must have got it during this time. The actor added that he wondered what would have happened if there were no gadgets or devices to distract or occupy everyone during this phase and that every home would be 'Bigg Boss house'.

Arhaan Khan on depression

Additionally, Arhaan Khan opened up about anxiety and depression. He said that a lot had happened during the lockdown with Irrfan Khan, Wajid Khan, and Sushant Singh Rajput passing away. The Bigg Boss 13 star also disclosed that he was suffering from anxiety and sleeplessness and visited a doctor who gave him anti-depressants. However, Arhaan Khan said he understood the value of positive thinking and revealed that he was fine and doing well.

