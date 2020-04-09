Rashami Desai’s Throwback Pic With Arti Singh And Yuvika Choudhary Will Make You Nostalgic

Over the years, Rashami Desai has established a strong foothold in the television industry. Rashami Desai has appeared in popular shows like Uttaran, Pari Hoon Main and Dil Se Dil Tak which made her a household name in the industry. Rashami Desai's stint in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 13 wherein she also emerged as one of the finalists further catapulted her into gaining nationwide fame. Rashami Desai is also known to have many close friends in the industry and recently the actor went down the memory lane and treated her fans with some throwback pictures of hers with her buddies in the industry.

Rashami Desai's throwback picture with Arti Singh & Yuvika Choudhary

Rashami Desai took to her social media to share a beautiful throwback picture with her close friend and her Ex-Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Arti Singh. The picture also has Yuvika Choudhary in the frame. The lovely ladies are all smiles in the picture and one can see Arti Singh also planting a kiss on Rashami Desai's cheeks. Take a look at Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Yuvika Choudhary's picture.

Rashami Desai shared a lovely picture with her Uttaran co-actor Tinaa Datta

Rashami also shared a lovely picture with her close friend and Uttaran co-star Tina Datta. By the looks of it, Rashami and Tinaa Datta must have taken this picture from the sets of the show. Rashami and Tinaa essayed Tapasya and Ichha respectively which had made them a household name. Take a look at the picture:

Rashami Desai's picture with her Rakhi brother Mrunal Jain

Rashami Desai also shared a throwback selfie with her rakhi brother Mrunal Jain. Rashami shares a very close bond with Mrunal Jain. Rashami also met Mrunal Jain when she came out of the Bigg Boss house. Take a look at the picture:

