Take Some Fashion Cues From Yuvika Chaudhary's Best Western Outfits

Yuvika Chaudhary recently was a part of Nach Baliye 9 along with her husband, Prince Narula and together they won the show. The actress got married to model and actor Prince Narula. Yuvika rose to fame in Bollywood after appearing in films like Om Shanti Om, Summer 2007 and Toh Baat Pakki. She was also a part of the TV show, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani. She also took part in the reality show, Bigg Boss 9. The actress is not only known for her performances but for her stunning looks too. She also loves to take her fashion game up by a notch. Here are some of her best western outfits to take fashion inspiration from.

Yuvika Chaudhary's Instagram: Best Western Outfits

Yuvika Chaudhary keeps it simple with this strapless romper. The jean romper fits her well and Yuvika has paired it with black chunky boots. She keeps it chic as she throws on a straw hat and trendy sunglasses.

Yuvika Chaudhary keeps her look basic and casual with this outfit. She dons a plain white tee with a ripped, frayed and stylish pair of jeans. She has casually tied her jean jacket to her waist. Yuvika keeps it basic with a pair of shades and whit chunky trainers.

READ: Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary's Bali Album Will Make You Green In Envy

READ: Nach Baliye: When Contestants Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Swapped Genders

Yuvika Chaudhary looks ready to conquer the world with her white ensemble. The actress has paired a white peplum top with white pants. She throws on a pair of pointed white heels and multiple necklaces to complete her look. The actress looks stylish with her neat bun, bold makeup, and a chic white clutch bag.

READ: Take Some Fashion Cues From Yuvika Chaudhary's Party Looks This Festive Season

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.