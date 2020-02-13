Rashami Desai May Take Home 'Bigg Boss 13' Trophy; Here’s A Look At Her Net Worth

Bigg Boss 13's popular contestant Rashami Desai turns a year older today. On the eve of her birthday, the family of the television star also threw a party and invited members of the press for the celebration. The Uttaran actor's die-hard fans also went on to wish her on social media.

While Rashami is winning several hearts, she is also a well-known face on the television sphere. She remains one of the highest-paid actors on Indian television and has a net worth of about Rs 7 crores. Meanwhile, Rashami's journey on Bigg Boss 13 has been nothing but a roller-coaster ride.

Rashami rose to fame after playing the role of Tapasya in 'Uttaran'

Be it for her love-hate relationship with Sidharth Shukla or for her complicated relationship with Arhaan Khan, Rashami grabbed several headlines on the show. Rashami also went on to become the third member of the BB Elite Club recently along with Sidharth and Asim Riaz.

The actor's friendship with Devoleena Bhattacharjee has also been one of the main highlights of her journey. Rashami rose to fame after essaying the role of Tapasya Raghuvendra Pratap Rathore in the popular show, Uttaran. Apart from Bigg Boss, she has also made appearances in several other reality shows.

Rashami was also a finalist on the show Jhalak Dikhla Ja

Rashami also participated in the action reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. She also participated in the show, Nach Baliye in the year 2015 along with ex-husband Nandish Sandhu. She was also one of the finalists in the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Ja along with Gurmeet Chaudhury and Rithwik Dhanjani.

Her portrayal of Shorvari in the show, Dil Se Dil Tak further made her a household name. She was seen opposite her now Bigg Boss co-contestant Sidharth Shukla. The show garnered huge popularity for their infectious chemistry. It will be interesting to see if she will be successful to emerge as the winner and take the Bigg Boss trophy home.

