Paras Chhabra Is In The Race To Win 'Bigg Boss 13'; Here’s A Look At His Net Worth

Paras Chhabra has made his mark in the television industry with his appearance in Splitsvilla. And now he is making waves by being on one of the famous show, Bigg Boss 13. His chemistry with Mahira Sharma is also one of the reasons why he is making it to the headline. With Paras being so famous already, here’s taking a look at his net worth.

Considering his popularity and his flirty features, Paras seems to have stolen fans’ heart with his charming looks. Paras Chhabra is a model and actor who lives in Mumbai. The actor is worth around Rs 10 crores and this is also due to his films, endorsements as well as his modelling career.

Paras Chhabra has worked ins several music videos and television commercials. Apart from this, he also starred in various daily soaps such as Badho Bahu, Aarambh. Kaleerein, Karn Sangini, Vighnaharta Ganesha and Aghori. Seems like the actor has come a long way in his career.

Paras and Mahira's combined net worth

Paras Chhabra is currently in the Bigg Boss where he is among the top seven contestants. And also this where Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma gained the limelight for their chemistry. There are many fans on social media who want to see the duo turn into a couple and are following the show to see what the outcome of their relationship will be.

And if Bigg Boss contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma become a couple, here's how much would be their net worth. Mahira Sharma is worth around Rs 1.25 crores to Rs 2 crores. She is a prominent TV actor and model who has featured in multiple popular shows.

If these two Bigg Boss contestants became a couple and joined their assets, then their total net worth will be around Rs 11 to Rs 12 crores. Of course, if either one of them wins the Bigg Boss 13 finale, then their net worth would drastically hike up.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image courtesy: Paras Chhabra Instagram

