Bigg Boss 13: Best Moments Of Rashami Desai From This Season To Remember

Rashami Desai has been one of the most popular contestants of the Bigg Boss house. Rashami was evicted halfway through the season but returned as a wildcard entry. She has had some of the most memorable moments at the house.

Here are some of the best Rashami Desai moments on Bigg Boss 13:

When Rashami became Paras' Mastani

This was during the initial weeks in the season when Rashami and Paras were close friends. The two stood in the kitchen talking to Devoleenaa and Mahira. Paras joked about how Rashami had given him khichdi and so he disapproves of Mahira, calling her Mastani. Rashami then says that she is his Mastani and not Mahira.

Rashami's burnt paranthas

Rashami and Sidharth Shukla fought that particular episode after Rashami made parathas for everyone. While she burnt the potatoes and the parathas, everyone in the house assumed that she did it only to get back at Sidharth. This became a recurring joke amongst the housemates to poke and tease Rashami as Sidharth had to eat the burnt parathas.

Rashami hides the tea leaves

Himesh Reshammiya came into the Bigg Boss house early morning as he woke up the housemates. He then asked for tea from Mahira, who tried to find the tea leaves but failed. Himesh then asked Rashami to bring out the tea leaves that she had hidden. This came as a shock for all the housemates. It is a still a topic of discussion in the house as the housemates keep making jokes about Rashami stealing and hiding things.

