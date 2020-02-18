Asim Riaz’s ‘Garmi Challenge’ With Rashami Desai Wins Hearts, Fans Say ‘Bohot Hard’

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz gained immense love from the audience and fans throughout the season. For almost four months, Asim Riaz not only entertained the audience but also raised as a star among the television stars like Sidharth Shukla, and Rashmi Desai, among the other contestants. It seems like he is not in the mood to lose the attention of his fans, even post the finale. A video featuring Asim Riaz, which is now viral on the internet, is raising the Garmi as he shows off his moves.

Interestingly, a video on the internet features Asim Riaz with Rashami Desai and Himanshi Khurana, who were Asim’s co-contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz and his friend Nomaan is also featured in the short video. They are seen having fun, post the finale. Meanwhile, Asim takes the Garmi song challenge along with Rashami, Nomaan, Umar. They are performing the hook step of the song, from the film Street Dancer 3D. Whereas, Himanshi Khurana bursts into laughter seeing them attempting the hook step.

Watch the video below:

As soon as the video caught the attention of Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai's fans, they started pouring love on them. In the comments section, many expressed how much they enjoyed watching them doing the hook step. Many others found Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai's steps hilarious. Check out a few reactions below:

Talking about Asim Riaz, he will soon get back to his work. Recently, on his social media handle, he announced that he will collaborate with Pakistani-American Rapper Bohemia. He also expressed his gratitude and excitement in the caption.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Asim Riaz Instagram)

